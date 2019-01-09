Harendra demoted as junior India coach

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Following his outburst at the umpiring standards in the recently concluded Hockey World Cup, Harendra Singh was on Wednesday removed from his position as chief coach of the Indian senior men's team.

According to a Hockey India (HI) statement, Harendra will return to his former role of junior national team coach.

"Hockey India High Performance and Development Committee met on Monday. The meeting was attended by chairman R.P. Singh and members including Olympians Harbinder Singh, B.P. Govinda and Syed Ali. Basis their discussions the committee has recommended to reassign Dronacharya awardee Harendra Singh as the coach for the Indian junior men's team.

"The offer has been made by committee chairman R.P Singh for the said position to Harendra Singh for taking charge of the junior men's team commencing from the camp slated to start in March 2019," Hockey India said in a release.

Harendra's criticism of the umpiring standards in the Hockey World Cup held at Bhubaneswar in December drew sharp reactions from International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Narinder Batra, who had then hinted at some strict measures.

Since Hockey India is yet to appoint a replacement for Harendra, the team will be overseen by High Performance Director David John and current Analytical Coach Chris Ciriello in the interim.

The governing body also announced that it will invite applications for the position of the chief coach shortly.

"In the meanwhile, Hockey India will shortly be advertising and will invite applications for the position of the chief coach of the Indian men's team which will be returning to training camp in February 2019 for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup scheduled to commence from March 23.

"In the interim, the team will be overseen by Hockey India High Performance Director, David John and current Analytical Coach, Chris Ciriello," added the statement.

--IANS

tri/ajb/bg