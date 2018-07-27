Harding in lead at Royal Cup golf

Pattaya (Thailand), July 27 (IANS) South Africas Justin Harding continued his blistering form by carding a second consecutive six-under-par 64 to surge into the halfway lead at the Royal Cup on Friday.

The 32-year-old Harding, who started the round one-shot off the lead, brilliantly stayed bogey-free for the second straight day at the $500,000 event. He fired another six birdies to lead by three shots on a 12-under-par 128 total at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club.

Asian Tour Qualifying School graduate Jack Wilson of Australia recorded his personal best 18-hole score after signing for a scorching 62 to sit in second place on his own.

American Jarin Todd and Japan's Naoto Nakanishi stayed five shots off the pace in third on matching 133s following respective rounds of 67 and 69, while defending champion Shiv Kapur of India was amongst those bunched a further shot back in fifth following a 68.

Starting from the 10th tee, Harding got off to a flying start with three birdies in his opening five holes before nailing three straight birdies after the turn for another solid round of a 64.

The halfway cut is projected to be at two-over-par 142 with the leading 65 players and ties advancing to the weekend rounds.

The Royal Cup is held in honour of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, who will be celebrating his 66th birthday on Saturday.

