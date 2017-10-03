This is What Hardik Pandya Told Brother Krunal Pandya Ahead of the India vs Australia ODI Series

The all-rounder played a vital part in India’s 4-1 triumph against Australia in the recently concluded five-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

New Delhi: Team India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was confident of a good show against Australia and this was revealed by his elder brother Krunal Pandya. The all-rounder played a vital part in India’s 4-1 triumph against Australia in the recently concluded five-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

India vs Australia 2017: Hard Hitter Hardik Pandya Can Clear Any Ground in the World, Says Ravi Shastri More

Pandya, who scored 222 runs and picked six wickets in the series, had promised his brother to ‘set the stage on fire.’

After Pandya won his first Man of the Series award, his brother Krunal took to Twitter and posted a special message. “Just before the #INDvAUS series, @hardikpandya7 told me he will set the stage on fire & today I can proudly say, “you did it… and how!”????” wrote Krunal alongside posting an image of Hardik with the trophies.

Just before the #INDvAUS series, @hardikpandya7 told me he will set the stage on fire & today I can proudly say, “you did it… and how!” pic.twitter.com/ORoYAwAhWz — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) October 1, 2017





Earlier, Hardik’s performance in the series was well appreciated by captain Virat Kohli as well and rated him as the ‘biggest asset‘ for the team.

“Hardik Pandya is the biggest asset (from the series). Selection dilemma is always a good headache for me as a captain because it’s always better to have plenty to pick from and take the best 11 possible,” the skipper said.

Pandya, who made his ODI debut last year, has become a key member of the side thanks to his all-round skills.