Hardik Pandya Reveals Identity of Mystery Woman Photographed With Him

New Delhi: Cricketers in India hog the limelight both on and off the field, like Hardik Pandya has experienced. On Tuesday, the star India allrounder took to Twitter to clear the air around a picture of him on social media with a ‘mystery girl’.

Pandya replying to a tweet from a news portal that featured the story, wrote: “Mystery solved! That’s my sister”. Pandya has been phenomenal on the cricket field courtesy his brilliant performances against Australia in the recently-concluded ODI series. His stupendous performance earned him the ‘Man of the Series’ award.

The photgraph of Pandya with his sister was put out by a Instagram fan account, going by the name of ‘hardikpandya_official’.

Pandya finished as the third highest run-getter for India — fifth overall in the series — with 222 runs in five matches at 55.50, scoring two fifties. Hardik also claimed six wickets in the series.

India and Australia will now lock heads into a three-match T20I series, beginning Saturday. The three T20Is will be played at Ranchi, Guwahati and Hyderabad on October 7, 10 and 13 respectively.