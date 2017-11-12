Hardik Pandya’s New Photo Shoot Will Make You Sit Up And Take Notice

On Sunday, the Indian all-rounder took to his Twitter account to post some pictures from what seems to be a professional, decked-up photo shoot.

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya is the flavour of the season. Doing great on the field and enjoying off it. On Sunday, the Indian all-rounder took to his Twitter account to post some pictures from what seems to be a professional, decked-up photo shoot. See the pictures of the shoot below.

Let your light shine. pic.twitter.com/Ys1eYInXPY — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 10, 2017





Don’t be afraid of change… it’s leading you to a new beginning! pic.twitter.com/2N4KNIXU94 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 11, 2017





Life’s about choices. Every choice you make, makes you who you are. pic.twitter.com/sfPtkq2Zm8 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 12, 2017





Pandya is rested for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. In his short career in the longest format, Pandya shone with both bat and ball. The only series in which he took part in was in Sri Lanka where in three Test matches, he averaged over 59 with the bat and under 24 with the ball.

He has also been more than useful in the limited-overs formats, particularly in the ODI version. In 29 games in 50-overs cricket, he has an average of over 36 with a strike-rate of over 118. With three ODIs and as many T20s coming up against Lanka, expect him to make a cracking comeback soon.