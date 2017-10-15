Hardik Pandya Can be India’s Next Kapil Dev: Ian Chappell

Chappell, however, believes that Pandya will be more of an asset to the Test team and will lend flexibility to the side.

New Delhi: Ever since making his debut for India, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has become a key member of team India. The all-rounder has been instrumental in setting up many victories for India. He was recently handed Test debut against Sri Lanka and impressed one and all.

Now former Australian captain Ian Chappell in his column for Hindustan Times has praised Pandya. “Hardik Pandya is potentially the pace bowling all-rounder India has craved since Kapil Dev retired. Pandya is a huge hit with the fans and was partly responsible for India dominating Australia in the recent ODI series,” wrote Chappell.

Chappell, however, believes that Pandya will be more of an asset to the Test team and will lend flexibility to the side.

“A player like Pandya, who has the ability to bat in the top six and also bowl at 140 kph gives a Test side the flexibility that leads to success in all conditions. It affords India the opportunity to field a balanced attack of five bowlers no matter what the conditions,” Chappell added.

Chappell also had a suggestion for Pandya to be successful in overseas tours, especially in Australia and wants the budding all-rounder to look towards former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad for inspiration.

“If he needs inspiration in this regard he only needs look to former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad. Miandad could be as annoying as a shovel grating on cement and he was constantly heckled in Australia but that only made him more determined,” he wrote.

“Eventually Miandad was begrudgingly accorded the highest Australian sporting compliment; ‘He’s a bloody annoying opponent but we’d love to have him on our side’,” Chappell mentioned.

In his column, Chappell also compared Pandya to England’s controversial all-rounder Ben Stokes.

“With his flamboyant style, Pandya reminds me a little of the electrifying England all-rounder Ben Stokes; the outstanding and highly combative cricketer on the field rather than the citizen with a propensity for self-destruction off it.”

“Both players are aggressive in their approach and this often results in a match-changing performance or a deflating and spectacular misfire. Neither is concerned with containment and this can lead to the odd profligate spell of bowling,” he added.