Hardik Pandya Impressed With Mclaren's Brand New Livery; Can't Wait for Monaco Grand Prix

India cricketer Hardik Pandya was impressed with the brand new livery on Mclaren F1 car which is raring to go at the Monaco Grand Prix, set to happen this evening. Pandya posted about the car in one of his Instagram stories. Mclaren went live with this new look car during the first practice session at Circuit de Monaco. The cricketer said he just can’t wait to watch the car in action once the race kicks off. Here is what happened so far at Monaco:

Also Read: Former India Cricketer Rules Out South Africa as Contenders for WT20.

Formula 1 action returns to the famous streets of Monaco for the sport’s most legendary Grand Prix today. Meanwhile, Red Bull’s Formula 1 star Max Verstappen was unhappy with his Thursday free practice sessions for the iconic race. Verstappen finished third and fourth in Thursday’s two practice sessions and the Dutchman shared his thoughts after a tough practice session ahead of the Monaco GP.

The Dutchman’s agony seems palpable as Red Bull arrived in Monte Carlo as one of the big favourites and having done well at the venue for many years. They also have a much more competitive 2021 car compared to Mercedes, with whom they are vying hard for a champions slot.

Also Read: Prihvi Shaw Opens Up On Cough-Syrup Fiasco

According to a SkySports report, Verstappen explained why he was unhappy with his twin practice sessions on Thursday and cited Red Bull’s RB16B’s deficiency around slow corners as one of the key factors for his lack of pace. His teammate Sergio Perez topped Thursday’s first practice session and Red Bull finished the day with 0.4s gap to surprise Ferrari. Verstappen, who is hoping to cut Lewis Hamilton’s 14-point title lead,believes that this might pose a problem for both him and the Red Bull Racing team.

“”You want the car to turn quickly, especially in the slow corners,” Verstappen said about the slow corners that make up the majority of the Monaco street circuit.”We are too slow, not just a little bit, I think quite a bit,” he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here