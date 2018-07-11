Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Cricketer Hardik Pandya has been roped in as the brand ambassador of EUME's built-in massager backpack.

With the patent pending in India and the US, the bags have been devised to alleviate pain, rejuvenate and relax the back and shoulder muscles. They also comprise in-built portable USB chargers for mobile devices as well as specially engineered anti-theft zippers.

"As a cricketer, I travel a lot and it gets too stressful to be juggling with a fully loaded backpack on your shoulder. So, a product that goes beyond your conventional backpack was the need of the hour and EUME has helped filled that gap," Pandya said in a statement.

"It is a backpack that not just 'suits' you but also 'soothes' you."

Founded by Sanjay Parekh and Naina Parekh, EUME is a backpack brand that aims to strike a chord with the urban population.

Naina and Sanjay Parekh said: "We are extremely delighted to launch this one-of-a-kind backpack with a trendsetter like Hardik Pandya who has a strong connect with the millennial.

"The backpack will serve as a hybrid between a 24-hour bag and a weekend bag and is versatile with a high longevity."

Commenting on the deal, Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales, IMG Reliance which manages Pandya, said: "Hardik represents the youth and the swag culture of our youngsters who are extremely conscious of the style and comfort in what they wear. In EUME's newly launched built-in massager backpack, we saw an instant correspondence between the brand Hardik Pandya and the product philosophy."

