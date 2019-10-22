Hardeep Singh Puri hails visit of 90 ambassadors to Amritsar, calls it unprecedented

Minister of State for Civil Aviation with independent charge Hardeep Singh Puri hailed the visit of 90 Heads of Foreign Missions in India, to Amritsar, and termed their presence in the Punjab city "historic and unprecedented". "This is unprecedented and historic to be able to bring 90 Ambassadors, Heads of missions stationed in Delhi, to Amritsar. Many of them came here for the first time. People will learn the essential core of Sikh message that the world is one." Heads of foreign missions in India visited Amritsar on October 22. The visit is organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in collaboration with the state govt of Punjab and the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).