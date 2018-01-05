Work hard to maintain Rajasthan's position as digital leader in India: CM Raje to youth

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje congratulated the successful Start Ups incubated by the Global Centre of Excellence, a joint initiative by JDA, Cisco and Genpact in a programme organised in Jaipur. The Chief Minister also congratulated the IT Department team for having won the prestigious CSI Nihilent Award of Excellence for being the Best e-Governance State, second time in a row. During the meeting, the Chief Minister also issued certificates to six innovators. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "Digital is the future. This technology not only improves efficiency, but also makes processes transparent since these become transaction based". She urged youth to continue to work hard to maintain Rajasthan's position as a Digital Leader in India and realize Prime Minister's vision for Digital India. She directed that the utility of Digital Technology should be demonstrated in schools and colleges right across the state.