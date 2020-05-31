'Harbinger of Doom': Congress Asks BJP Govt's Plan to Fight Covid-19 and Revive Economy

With India witnessing its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the Congress asked the government what its strategy was to fight the deadly virus and revive the economy.

The party alleged that 667 people have also died during the nationwide lockdown and asked the government who was responsible for their deaths.

The Congress also said the government's social distancing with people has increased so much that it does not even know what is happening on the ground and that history books will recognise its last six years as being "a harbinger of doom".

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the prime minister and the BJP government must tell the country about its plan to control coronavirus infection and the way forward.

"Four Lockdowns. Today, we witnessed biggest 'Single Day Spike' in COVID19 infection of 8,380. Total Infection at 1,82,490. 5th Lockdown begins tomorrow. What is the govt strategy (sic)," he tweeted.

"Have the lockdowns failed? Is there a blueprint to fight Corona? Any plan out of economic havoc," Surjewala also asked.

He said with the fifth lockdown starting on Monday, "PM and BJP government must tell the 'Plan' - To control infection. Exit route out of Lockdowns. To revive Economy and the way forward."

India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also said, "India is the only country to unlock so much even as COVID-19 infections are rising sharply."

"Rightly it has been said. There are three ways of doing things: The Right Way, the Wrong Way and the Indian Way," he tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Kapil Sibal took a swipe at the Centre, saying, "The government's social distancing with people has increased so much that it does not know what is happening on the ground and how to address the problems faced by people, especially the poor."

Talking about the prime minister's letter to fellow citizens, Sibal said, "I want to ask PM that at least now tell us what is your definition of your fellow Indians. Does that definition fit into what happened prior to March 24. At least now change the way you are handling the future of this country."

On the BJP's claim that this is a "golden chapter" in the history of Indian democracy, the Congress leader said, "The government tells the court that we are prophets of doom and future history books will recognise these six years of this government as being a harbinger of doom."

Sibal said the prime minister talks about protecting democracy, "Actually, till March 24 (when lockdown was announced), they tried to throttle democracy."

He claimed that the government makes announcements but it does not even know about the number of migrants.

"Now the government has no data about the number of migrants, either those who come from other states or those who come or who live within states.

"So, the government has no data as to where they are, what work they do, where they work, so if they don't have the data, how will they reach the people, those Shramiks, those migrants labourers, to give them 'rahat' (relief)," Sibal asked.

He said this government in the last six years has not concentrated on the real issues of the people like healthcare, education and taking care of concerns of poor, and has instead talked about 370, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, National Register of Citizens, Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Triple Talaq.

"Had this government in the last six years concentrated on issues concerning people, India would have been different today," he said.

The former law minister said the COVID-19 pandemic has "exposed" the government's helplessness, and the rift that was created in the society has been bridged by people themselves as they stand in solidarity with one another to overcome the current challenges.