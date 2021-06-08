Harbhajan Makes ‘Unconditional Apology’ For Bhindranwale Post

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday unconditionally apologised for a social media post in which he shared a picture of Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale to pay homage to those who died in 'Operation Bluestar' of 1984.



The 40-year-old off-spinner copped a lot of flak for posting an image on Instagram, wherein he hailed Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a former separatist leader, as a martyr. Social media users were quick to call him out and create a huge uproar. According to reports, the image, which already had a shelf life of 24 hours, was later deleted from the cricketer’s profile.

Also Read: After Robinson, Another England Player in Racism Row

"I just wish to clarify and apologise for an Instagram post yesterday. It was a WhatsApp forward that I posted in a haste and without even realising the content used and what it signified and stood for," he clarified in an apology note posted on Twitter.

"That was my mistake I accept, and at no stage do I subscribe to the views in that post or support the people whose picture were carried. I am a Sikh who will fight for India and not against India.’’ Harbhajan cleared his stance.

"This is my unconditional apology for hurting the sentiments of my nation. In fact any anti-national group against my people, I do not support and never will," he added.

My heartfelt apology to my people.. pic.twitter.com/S44cszY7lh — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 7, 2021

Operation Bluestar was an Army operation carried out in 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Bhindranwale was the leader of that insurgent movement and was one among the several casualties during the operation.

"I have given my blood and sweat for this country for 20 years and will never ever support anything that is anti-India," Harbhajan asserted. The veteran offie has claimed a stupendous 417 international wickets in 103 Tests for India.

. Read more on Sports Buzz by The Quint."Lisbon Will Be Inside Bank of Spain": Creators of Money Heist 5Harbhajan Makes ‘Unconditional Apology’ For Bhindranwale Post . Read more on Sports Buzz by The Quint.