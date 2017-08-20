Harassment to public as bank unions call strike on Tuesday

Services at public sector banks may take a hit on Tuesday as all unions under the aegis of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have threatened to go on strike against the government's proposed consolidation move besides raising a host of other demands. The UFBU is an umbrella body of nine unions, including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).