Lohri, the harvest festival of north India, will be celebrated on January 14 this year. Lohri is also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi. The joyous festival that celebrates the new harvest and marks the end of the winter season, is celebrated with bonfires and dance. It is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti, a festival that marks the end of the month with the winter solstice and beginning of longer days.