Happy Teachers' Day 2020 Wishes and Images Take Over Twitter: Netizens Share Thoughtful Quotes, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Photos And Messages to Extend Greetings of The Day

Happy Teachers' Day 2020! The birth anniversary of educationist and former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India. This day honours all teachers for their constant work of imparting knowledge and thus shaping lives of the many students in their lifetime. This day is dedicated to appreciating the teaching community, as well as other educators, guides and mentors in one's life. On this day, netizens have taken to social media to express their gratitude towards their teachers. #TeachersDay, #HappyTeachersDay are trending online with thoughtful quotes on teaching, images of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, messages conveying respect towards the profession to extend greetings of the day. Teachers' Day 2020 Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages And SMS to Send Honouring Your Loved Teacher.

Former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a well-known scholar, teacher and promoter of education. When his students wanted to do something for his birthday, he insisted on remembering it as Teachers' Day instead and respecting the profession. Usually, on this day schools and colleges in India arrange various events to celebrate their teachers and honour the profession. But because of the pandemic with schools and colleges all closed, the celebrations are virtual. Greetings and messages of the day are being shared online. Happy Teachers’ Day 2020 Greeting Cards: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Messages, Instagram Captions and Twitter Posts to Wish Your Gurus.

Check Some Tweets and Wishes for Teachers' Day 2020:

Guru Mantra



Teacher's Play Important Role in Every Phase



Planting Seeds of Knowledge

"A teacher plants the seeds of knowledge, sprinkles them with love and patiently nurtures their growth to produce tomorrow's dreams."#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/gSStRqSVrN — Sanjeev Pal (@SanjeevPal_) September 4, 2020



Shaping the World

“One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” – Malala Yousafzai#HappyTeachersDay2020 #HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/bluvx0B5IO — Md Abul Haq Ansari (@iamAnsari3338) September 4, 2020



Salute to All Teachers

गुरु गोविंद दोऊ खड़े, काके लागूं पांय, बलिहारी गुरु आपकी, गोविंद दियो बताय

Even today our teachers are working day&night to give good education to children when schools are closed.I salute to all of you who are selflessly working and making our future bright #HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/J2sz4H6xlC — Sumit Dagar (@Dagarsamit) September 5, 2020



A Teacher Is...



Thank You Teachers

Happy Teacher's Day to all the teachers who are striving to shape their students' future#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/L7nQuVCnlx — Krishna Paanchajanya (@KPaanchajanya) September 5, 2020





“ Teacher " means

A sound of your success in front of you. Teachers' Day to all my Teachers' those taught me How to learn,How to speak,How to survive,

how to get success.

I am Very Thankful to all my respected Teachers🙏 #HappyTeachersDay #DrSPRadhakrishnan @Tarun_kumar5 pic.twitter.com/xeBIyq7yQH — Tarun Kumar (@Tarun_kumar5) September 5, 2020



Similar messages with images and quotes are being shared online. Do you have fond memories of your favourite teachers in school and colleges? Do connect with them today and express how grateful you are to them. Wishing all the teachers' and mentors in life Happy Teachers' Day 2020!