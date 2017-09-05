Happy Teacher’s Day: Sachin Tendulkar Shares a Touching Incident on Twitter Involving His Childhood Coach Ramakant Achrekar

In a video posted by Tendulkar on his Twitter account, he recalled an incident that according to him changed his life

It is teacher’s day today and like every year, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar. However, Tendulkar, this year shared a touching incident involving Ramakant Achrekar.

In a video posted by Tendulkar on his Twitter account, he recalled an incident that according to him changed his life. Tendulkar along with video wrote, “Happy #TeachersDay! The lessons you taught me have always served me well. Sharing an incident with you all that changed my life!”

In the video, Tendulkar talks about a childhood incidence when his coach arranged a practice match. Little Tendulkar instead of playing the match cheered for his school’s senior team. However, Ramakant Achrekar scolded him for missing the match. The former cricketer considers the moment as one of the biggest lessons of his life.

Here’s the video:

September 05 is celebrated as teacher’s day in India in the honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was born on September 5, 1888, and was the second President of India. Apart from it, he was also a statesman, great teacher, and philosopher.