Happy that Serbia, India jointly released commemorative stamps: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic released commemorative stamps on Nikola Tesla and Swami Vivekananda. Present at the event, he said, "My visit to Serbia assumes special significance as both nations are celebrating 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Happy that Serbia and India Post have jointly released commemorative stamps on Nikola Tesla and Swami Vivekananda to celebrate this". Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is on his visit to Serbia, Malta and Romania arrived at Serbia Palace today