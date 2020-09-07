Happy to see commuters confident about travelling in Delhi Metro, says DMRC director

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Director Operations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), AK Garg on Monday expressed happiness over the resumption of metro services in the national capital and seeing passengers traveling confidently amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"I travelled from Malviya Nagar to Rajiv Chowk, today. I am happy to see that the passengers are confident about travelling in Delhi Metro. We have made all arrangements to make travel safe for the commuters," said Garg.

"I interacted with the passengers and they are fully satisfied with our arrangements. Thermal screening is being conducted at the stations, sanitisers are available as well, we are also ensuring social distancing. We have also deployed our officers and supervisors for crowd management.

CISF and Delhi Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police are also assisting us," he added.

Tokens are not allowed for metro travel for the safety of the commuters, only Smart Cards will be allowed for the same, Garg stated.

"Smart cards can only be recharged via electronic mode," he added.

Delhi Metro resumed services from 7 am on Monday as the part of 'unlock 4', after being shut for 169 days due to COVID-19.

In phase 1, metro services will be resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro in Gurugram.

The Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, gave nod to the resumption of metro services from September 7 in a graded manner. The guidelines gave more relaxations in the restrictions enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19. The metro services were suspended in March due to COVID-19.

The DMRC had said that the carrying of Smart Card (with online recharge) was a must as tokens would not be available and all cash transactions would not be permitted, adding that it will not be providing services to stations that in containment zones for any given day in any of the states. (ANI)

