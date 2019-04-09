We are happy that 'PM Narendra Modi' is finally releasing on April 11: Producer Sandip Ssingh

Soon after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking stay on release of Vivek Oberoi starrer biopic 'PM Narendra Modi', the film's producer Sandip Ssingh said that the entire team of 'PM Narendra Modi' is very thankful to the judiciary of India. Singh said, "Finally the justice has been given to the film. We all were worried if the movie will be released or not. We all are happy that the movie is releasing on 11th April. I don't think PM Narendra Modi Ji require a film to promote BJP. People have already decided on whom they want in 2019 elections. I don't think the film will influence anybody to vote. Congress, DMK, CPI or Mamata Banerjee everybody who has been against the film and want a ban on the film or they want the film to postpone, I think they should showcase the work they have done in past years for the country or for their respective state in last so many years. If they properly showcase their work in front of public they will get their votes. Our intention was to make a film on an inspiring human being. This is an inspirational story of a human being which needs to be showcase to the audience."