Happy that PM Modi mentioned my name in 'Mann Ki Baat': CWG Gold Medalist Anish Bhanwala

Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Medalist, 15-year-old shooter Anish Bhanwala was happy that his name was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. "Honourable Prime Minister took my name in his radio programme, it's a very happy moment for me", said Anish Bhanwala. He applauded PM Modi's Khelo India initiative and said "Government is boosting sportspersons in the country".