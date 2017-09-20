Happy that pay dispute is over: Smith

Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) Australia captain Steve Smith on Wednesday expressed happiness over the fact that the bitter pay dispute that threatened to derail the Australian summer of cricket is over and they are here in India taking part in an overseas tour.

Peace was finally brokered after months of impasse between Cricket Australia and the players' union on August 3 with the Australian team then travelling to Bangladesh and playing two Tests. There were doubts over the Ashes as well.

"We go through an MoU every five years and the players were very strong on keeping our revenue sharing model. We didn't want to lose that and if you give it up now in five years you are not going to get it back," the Australian captain said at an event organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce here.

"It was a strong stand from the playing group and we were fortunate the ACA negotiated on behalf of the players' group. They did a terrific job. It was nice it was sorted out and we could go to Bangladesh and be here as well. You never want to miss tours," he added.

In the absence of a deal, Australia A's recent tour to South Africa was cancelled 48 hours before the team was supposed to leave, and the tour of Bangladesh was next in the firing line with the departure date fast approaching.

Smith lamented the loss of opportunity for the younger players to go to South African shores and put their best foot forward.

"The Australia A guys missed a tour to South Africa and put the best foot forward," Smith said.

