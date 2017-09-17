Happy that our lower order is firing with the bat: Kohli

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) An all-round display and the fact that India's lower middle order fired on all cylinders made him happy, skipper Virat Kohli said after India's victory over Australia in the first One-day International at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

"It's a good sign for us that our lower order batting is firing. It was an all-round display and I am very happy," Kohli said after India's 26-run win via via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

After posting 281/7 on board batting first, India restricted the tourists to 137/9 in 21 overs chasing a revised score of 164 after rain interrupted play.

"We spoke at the toss to post a good score. We didn't have the ideal start. This is a pleasing win because we were in a tough situation. M.S. (Doni) and Kedar (Jadhav) played well early, Hardik (Pandya)'s innings was fantastic. And MS finished off the way he does," Kohli said.

"Today was an example, Sri Lanka was an example, how good they can be. The bowlers were outstanding as well. It's just a matter of giving players the confidence."

On Pandya who smashed a career-best 83 off 66 balls, and starred with the ball, picking the key wickets of Australia skipper Steve Smith (1) and Travis Head (5), Kohli said: "He (Hardik) believes in himself. That is the key in international cricket. Hardik's innings was the game-changer. He is smart with the ball as well.

Kohli lauded the spinners as well. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets while leggie Yuzvendra Chahal scalped three.

"Great performance from them (spinners) today. Chahal has always been brave ever since I have seen him.

"Hats off to them. Bhuvi and Bumrah were clinical - our bank bowlers. I would like to give a lot of credit to those young bowlers. The game was shortened. These are the best four Indian bowlers in the IPL.

"They are very consistent and their economy is low. We couldn't have had a better combination. We were quite relaxed at the break."

India would look to carry forward the momentum in the next game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

--IANS

dm/vd