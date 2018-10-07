Happy to know that Indians living in Tajikistan have kept their tradition and culture alive: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind attended India reception event in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. While addressing the gathering, he said, "I have been informed that there are a lot of Indians living in Tajikistan who are medical students and professors. With hard work and allegiance, Indians have earned prestige here. I am happy that the Indians living here have kept tradition and culture alive in Tajikistan as well. Holi, Diwali and Eid are celebrated with full fervor by the Indians living here".