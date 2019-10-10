'Happy that Indian Diaspora enjoys reputation of being peace-loving community': VP Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Comoros's Moroni on October 10. He is on a five-day visit to the Union of Comoros and Sierra Leone with an aim to intensify India's bilateral ties with the African continent. While addressing the Indian Diaspora in Comoros's Moroni on October 10, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, "Happy to know that Indian cultural heritage has been kept alive and that most of the Indian festivals are celebrated by entire community." "I am happy that Indian Diaspora enjoys reputation of being peace-loving community," Naidu added.