Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images & Greetings

India is celebrating Gandhi Jayanti as a national festival to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who was born on 2 October 1896. It is one of the three national holidays celebrated in India.

Mahatma Gandhi was a spiritual and political leader and played an important role in India’s Independence Movement. He developed the non-violence protest when he was arrested, which he called satyagraha, which means moral domination.

How Do People Celebrate?

Prayer services, memorial ceremonies and tributes at locations all over India. Art exhibitions and essay competitions. The presentation of awards to projects stimulating a non-violent way of life. The showing of films and book readings on Mahatma Gandhi's life and achievements.

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings & Images

Here are some images, quotes and messages you can send you friends and relatives on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2020 to remind them of the importance of Mahatama Gandhi in each others lives.

