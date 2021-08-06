Happy with daughter's achievement at Olympics, says hockey player Salima Tete's father

Sulakshan Tete speaking to ANI on Friday.

Simdega (Jharkhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): Indian women's hockey player Salima Tete's father Sulakshan on Friday said that he is very happy with the performance of his daughter and the team at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian team lost to Great Britain in a tight contest for the bronze medal on Friday.

Speaking to ANI from his home in Badchhapar village, Sulakshan Tete said, "She played really well and that makes us very happy. In the future, she will continue to do that and make the country proud."

Recalling the earlier days, he said, "I used to accompany Salima to hockey matches. I taught her the sport with a bamboo stick. She was in school when she was selected for the Ranchi team. She lost, but we are happy with her achievement."

Salima's sister Mahima who also played at the national level said, "I congratulate the team that they played for the third place. There are other tournaments ahead. I also want to play like my sister."

Tushar Rai, District Sports Officer said, "Win or loss are part of the game. For the country, this team has their won hearts. I congratulate Salima's parents."

The Indian team went down fighting against Great Britain 3-4 at the Oi Hockey Stadium. With this loss, the Indian women's team finished fourth while team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal. (ANI)