Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav arrived in Hyderabad to meet CM K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday. On his meeting with CM KCR, Samajwadi Pary chief said, "Previous central governments disappointed public. I am happy that KCR is working towards uniting regional parties across India. If anyone can stop BJP, it's only collective effort of regional parties".