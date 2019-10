Former India pacer Zaheer Khan celebrates his 41st birthday today. Zaheer was an important part of India's triumphant 2011 World Cup team and was India's best bowler for a span of 10 years. In a career spanning 14 years, Zaheer played 92 Tests for India, in which he bagged 311 wickets. In the One day international he took 282 wickets in 200 matches.