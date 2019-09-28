Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Five interesting facts about 'Bunny'

Ranbir Kapoor turns 37 this year and is expected to celebrate the day with his family and girlfriend Alia Bhatt. This birthday will also be special for the actor as his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh have finally returned to India after their 11-month-long stay in New York. The actor claims to be an introvert in real life and likes watching movies or spending time with his dogs in his free time. There is more to him than just his impressive lineup of films and ever increasing fan base.