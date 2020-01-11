Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid : Times when he proved he is the true legend of Cricket

Indian batting legend Rahul Dravid turns 47 on January 11. With over 24000 international runs and 489 centuries, Dravid is right up there on the list of India's greatest cricketers. Since making his debut against England at Lord's in 1996, Dravid is and continues to be a flag-bearer of Indian cricket. After finishing as a cricketer in 2012, bringing an end to a 16-year-long career, he continued to serve Indian cricket first as coach of India A and Under 19 teams and currently as the director of the National Cricket Academy.