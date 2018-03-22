Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: The 'Queen' of Bollywood

Real Bollywood fans know that Kangana Ranaut needs no introduction. With her variety of films, she proved that Bollywood movies don't need a male lead to become hugely successful. She's reigning over an industry of well-connected Khans and Kapoors on the sheer powers of hard work and talent. Her roles have always broken boundaries of how women should be in films. She's constantly redefining the concept of high fashion and also comfortably sheds her make up at times. She refuses to conform to standards of beauty and has been rocking her natural curls for year. She's always a loud, adamant champion for a better life for India's women.