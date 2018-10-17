Happy and assured of OPEC being our best custodian: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday that India is happy and assured of Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is its best custodian. After meeting with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, Pradhan said, "We are concerned about the stability of markets to look into the interest of common citizens of the world. From Indian point of view, we are happy and assured OPEC is our best custodian after Barkindo took charge and is involving India to put forward consumers point of view."