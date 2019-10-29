Happy that Aramco has decided to invest in West Coast Refinery Project: PM Modi at FII forum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. While addressing the forum, PM Modi said, "Under Skill India initiative, in the coming 3-4 years, 400 million people will be trained under different skills. This will provide assured skilled manpower to companies investing in India." He further said, "By 2024, we aim to invest US$ 100 Billion in refining, pipelines, gas terminals. I am happy that Saudi Aramco has decided to invest in West Coast Refinery Project - which will be the largest refinery of Asia."