Happy that I am consistent and enjoying scoring runs, says Shikhar Dhawan

After a magnificent 90 which led India to a strong total of 174 for 5 in 20 overs against Sri Lanka, Shikhar Dhawan stated that he is happy that he is consistent and is enjoying scoring runs. Dhawan said he was disappointed that he couldn't score a century but at that time the team needed him to go against bowlers and hit boundaries. Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera's explosive 66 off 37 balls helped Sri Lanka beat India by five wickets in the opening match of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International cricket tri-series in Colombo.