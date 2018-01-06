Will happily, respectfully welcome Kangana on my new show: Karan Johar

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who is coming up with the new reality show 'India's Next Superstars' with Rohit Shetty, recently said he would be happy to have Kangana Ranaut as a celebrity guest on his show. Addressing the media, Karan, when asked if Kangana would be invited on the show, said whenever Star Plus invites her, he will be happy to have her. He added, "We will happily, lovingly and respectfully welcome her on the show." For the unversed, things did not go down well when KJo invited Kangana on his talk show, 'Koffee with Karan'. The filmmaker was tagged as the 'flagbearer of nepotism' on his talk show, which opened the barrage of the debate on nepotism last year. Karan and Rohit Shetty will be seen as judges on reality show 'India's Next Superstars'. The show will be aired on Star Plus from January 13. Global star Priyanka Chopra will be the first guest on the show.