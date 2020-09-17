Happiest Minds IPO Update: IT Firm Makes Bumper Debut on BSE, NSE; Lists as 111% Premium Over IPO Price

Mumbai, September 17: Happiest Minds Technologies made a strong debut on the exchanges on Thursday. Happiest Minds shares surged as much as to Rs 395 on BSE as compared to issue price of Rs 166. Happiest Minds IPO traded with the symbol of HAPPSTMNDS on exchanges.

The stock opened at Rs 351 on the BSE, against issue price of Rs 166 per share, while on the National Stock Exchange, it listed at Rs 350, up 110.8 percent. Happiest Minds IPO Launch on September 7, Price Band Fixed at Rs 65-166 Per Equity Share; Check Details.

Happiest Minds saw significant oversubscription of 151 times and has become one of the most successful IPO for the year 2020. Happiest Minds raised Rs 702 crore via its public issue during September 7-9. Ashok Soota, the Executive Chairman and Director, is the promoter of the company. Soota was the founding chairman and MD of Mindtree and was also the vice-chairman of Wipro Ltd.