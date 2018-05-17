"This happens only in dictatorships or Pakistan": Rahul Gandhi on justice system under BJP

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a two- day visit to Chhattisgarh on Thursday. While addressing to the Jan Swaraj Sammelan at the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium, Rahul recalled the incident of four lawyers going to the media to complain about the Chief Justice of India. Refering to this, he alluded to the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule to that of dictatorship or military rule as seen in Pakistan and parts of Africa. Rahul is set to launch his party's campaign here, ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections.