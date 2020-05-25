What Happens if a Hurricane Hits During the Pandemic?

It’s deep into the summer, and a massive hurricane looms off the Florida coast, threatening enormous destruction and widespread power blackouts. In normal times, in such a scenario, the orders would come down for millions of coastal residents: Evacuate.

But in the middle of a pandemic, the most consequential of disaster decisions becomes complicated by fears of contagion.

Temporarily moving in with a relative might expose older family members to the coronavirus. Friends might be wary of letting in evacuees from outside their quarantine bubble. People who might otherwise book a flight out of town worry about getting infected on a plane. And the more than 1.5 million Floridians who are out of work might be unable to afford gas or a motel room.

What is left are emergency shelters, where hundreds of people crowd into high school gymnasiums, share public bathrooms and line up for buffet-style meals.

Gulp.

This is the planning dilemma facing emergency managers across the Southeast before June 1, the official start of a hurricane season that meteorologists expect to be quite active. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has forecast as many as six storms rated Category 3 or higher. A named system, Tropical Storm Arthur, already formed in May.

If a big storm comes this summer, people in harm’s way may hear advice from authorities that is somewhat contradictory and perhaps confusing: Stay at home and remain socially distant from others to avoid contracting the coronavirus. But leave home — even if that means coming into closer contact with other people — to be safe during a dangerous hurricane.

“We’re going to need to get people out because that is the emergent threat,” said Jared Moskowitz, director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management. “We will undoubtedly have to balance the risks.”

Some people in India and Bangladesh resisted evacuations when a powerful cyclone struck last week. Communities in Michigan, after a river flooded and two dams were breached, and in Arkansas, after a tornado, recently struggled with how to safely shelter large numbers of people.

There is plenty of hurricane fatigue in Florida, which has endured hits or brushes with at least five hurricanes over the past four years, including Hurricane Irma in 2017, Hurricane Michael in 2018 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019. The prospect of another busy storm season felt exhausting even before the arrival of COVID-19, which has led to 50,000 cases and more than 2,000 deaths since the beginning of March.

A mild storm might not require many evacuations. People with newer homes built to withstand strong winds could be safer sheltering in place than leaving their homes, Moskowitz said, as long as they do not live in a low-lying area prone to storm surge.

But experts always prepare for the worst case: a behemoth storm riding up the entirety of the peninsula, or hitting a big city like Miami or Tampa directly. During Irma, which made landfall in the Florida Keys and moved north, some 350,000 people sought refuge in shelters.

In new storm guidelines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended small shelters of fewer than 50 people. But the Federal Emergency Management Agency acknowledged that big shelters “will still be necessary.”

To find alternatives where evacuees might be more spread out, Moskowitz’s team created a map of hotels — along with their wind rating and whether they have a power generator — that might be commandeered as shelters. The Division of Emergency Management also developed an app that counties could use to assign evacuees to those hotels.

Traditional school shelters will be unavoidable, at least in densely populated areas, said Frank Rollason, emergency management director for Miami-Dade County. Only 20 hotels in Miami-Dade are outside of a storm evacuation zone, he said, and many might be booked with guests evacuated from coastal hotels or with crews deployed in advance to restore electricity or phone service after the storm.

“We’re looking at those, but this is the eleventh hour,” Rollason said. “It’s a long shot.”

He has focused instead on how the county’s 81 shelters, the largest of which can usually accommodate up to 1,500 people, might adapt to prevent virus spread: Set aside 36 square feet per person, up from the usual 20 square feet. Stagger meal times. Empty classrooms of furniture so they could be used for large families, groups of symptomatic people or those who have tested positive for the virus. It may be possible to designate a specific shelter for those evacuees.

