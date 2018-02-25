Here’s what happened to Sridevi before she died

It's heartbreaking to think that India’s first female superstar Sridevi is no more. The veteran actor sadly passed away at a young age of just 54 due to a cardiac arrest in Dubai. A UAE-based daily revealed that the actor passed away in her hotel room at 11 pm on Saturday, by a source in the Indian Consulate in Dubai. Sridevi had a fainting spell in the bathroom and was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was announced dead on arrival. The body will be handed over to the family after completion of legal and administrative procedures, including cancellation of passport, immigration formalities, and getting permission from public prosecutor at Bur Dubai Police station. Sridevi's mortal remain are expected in Mumbai through a private jet by late in the evening.