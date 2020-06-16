What Happened in 1975? The Last Skirmish at India-China Border

Two soldiers and an officer of the Indian Army were killed in a “violent face-off” in Galwan Valley on Tuesday, 16 June. Casualties have been reported on the Chinese side as well.

The encounter happened along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh where rival soldiers were caught in a standoff that began with a confrontation between rival patrols near Pangong Tso on the night of 5-6 May.

The Galwan face-off is the first incident of violence leading to fatalities between India and China in over four decades.

The sudden escalation of tension serves as an eerie reminder of a skirmish of this scale that took place at the LAC in 1975.

Firing at the Border in 1975

In 1975, four soldiers were killed when a patrol of Assam Rifles jawans was ambushed by the Chinese at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.

However, according to popular perception, the 1967 clash between India and China is often remembered as the last shot fired on the India-China border.

In that war, over 800 Indian soldiers were killed while around 400 Chinese soldiers were estimated to have been killed.

Hence, it is seen as the last major war between the two countries but it is not the last incident of shots being fired on the contested boundary.

Talking about the 1975 war, Nirupama Rao, a former Foreign Secretary and Ambassador to China said, “We often remember 1967, but to say that was the last firing, and that what happened eight years later was some sort of accident does not square with the facts,” according to The Hindu.

“It was an ambush, plain and simple, and four of ours lost their lives,” he added.

Also Read: Why Does India Get Nonplussed by China?

Twitterati Pays Tribute to Martyrs, Asks Govt for Clarity

Seems like China has hijacked the aggressive ‘ghar main ghuske marengay’ militaristic approach. Nation deserves to know why there is no talk of retaliation to avenge the death of three Indian army personnel! — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 16, 2020

If the Chinese shoot dead an Indian army colonel & two jawans during a “de-escalation process” imagine how escalated the situation must be in the first place. This is what happens when the media propagates the government line that asking questions is anti-national. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 16, 2020

First combat casualties since 1975.



Let that sink in. https://t.co/88puVKvnGY



— Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) June 16, 2020

Apart from opposing the aggressive Chinese moves at the border, the Indian government should expel all Chinese companies from India and ban entry of Chinese goods into the Indian market. @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) June 16, 2020

Deeply saddened to know about the loss of life of our jawans in the clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh. I pay my respectful tributes to our martyrs and my condolences to the bereaved families.



The BJP Govt at center & their friends in media must now start speaking truth!



— TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) June 16, 2020

Chinese killed Col. ranked officer and 2 sepahi's with stones and sticks.. after 45 years this happened at china india border.. will this esclate..? Million $ question.!#IndiaChinaBorder #IndiaChinaFaceOffNow https://t.co/2xFuH6SP6z — Asim (@MAsimSiddique) June 16, 2020

China is trying to provoke war because it knows that India can’t afford a war at this point of time. Our economy is not in a position to support a war.

.

But China can no longer take India lightly. Answer will be given & it will remember this mistake for years to come.#Ladakh https://t.co/AfmMBfHnxx



— Saurav Dabas (@saurav_dabas) June 16, 2020

On 13 June, Army Chief General MM Naravane had said everything was under control with respect to the country's border with China.

After the meeting of military commanders of the two sides, on 6 June, both countries had also started to disengage troops in a few areas in eastern Ladakh, reports had said.

The Indian Army is expected to give more details on the incident in Galwan Valley later in the day.

Also Read: Everything Under Control Concerning Border With China: Army Chief

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.