‘This Can Happen Only in India’: HS Prannoy Criticises Arjuna Snub

Outspoken Indian badminton player HS Prannoy has once again spoken out against the unfairness of the nomination process for the Arjuna awards, after his name was left out for a second straight year.

Speaking with The Quint, Prannoy said the reason for the snub isn't his performance on the badminton court but his strong words against the system on a handful of occasions in the last year.

“When you say the truth, then a lot of people have a problem,” says the 27-year-old as he discusses his omission from the nominee list that was sent by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) to the Sports Ministry.

On Tuesday, the BAI recommended the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty along with singles player Sameer Verma for the national sports award. According to Prannoy, his achievements outrank Verma’s as the 25-year-old “hasn't won any major medals” that he has.

“I felt I could have been recommended but they have sent Sameer’s name. I felt I’m a big prospect in that list but they denied by name and put Sameer’s name. Sameer didn’t play any major events in the last 4 years and didn’t have any of the major medals that I have,” Prannoy told The Quint.

One of the products of the Gopichand Academy, Prannoy has won a mixed team gold at the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast and a men's singles bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Championships in Wuhan.

Sameer, on his part, has won three titles and even climbed to number 11 in the world in 2018. A good showing that season had earned him a ticket to the year-end BWF World Tour Finals where he reached the semi-finals.

According to the points system for the Arjuna Awards, Prannoy’s Commonwealth Games medal does put him in a more favourable spot to be BAI’s nominee, but he feels the process itself is flawed as it allows “anybody who is sitting in the association to tamper your chances”.

“You shouldn’t have to apply for such awards. It should be given according to your performance. It shouldn't be that you apply and you ask your association to send your name. I feel anybody who is sitting in the association can tamper your chances to get something like this,” Prannoy said.

“In our country only these kind of things can happen, where anybody can tamper with your performance and your name can be out of the list, at the last moment. All these things can happen only in our country,” he added.

