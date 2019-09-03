Hanuma Vihari, find of the series, says Virat Kohli

India defeated West Indies by 257 runs on the fourth day of the second Test in Jamaica's Kingston at Sabrina Park. With this win, India has won the two-match series 2-0 and they have moved to the top of World Test Championship standing with 120 points. This win is the eighth consecutive series victory for India over Windies. Speaking to mediapersons, Indian captain Virat Kohli said, "We came back really nicely into the game. As a test team we are placed very nicely. I am very confident about how we are going about our things."