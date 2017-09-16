Hannover upset Hamburg 2-0 in Bundesliga

Berlin, Sep 16 (IANS) Newly promoted Hannover maintained their unbeaten streak as they moved atop the Bundesliga football standings after edging Hamburg 2-0.

Hannover on Friday secured a 2-0 victory on home soil against Hamburg owing to the second-half goals from Martin Harnik and Ihlas Bebou, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both sides were unable to gain a foothold into the first half, as clear-cut opportunities remained a rare occurrence in the first 45 minutes. Hamburg's Lewis Holtby created the only note worthy chance but his free kick missed the target narrowly.

However, Hamburg grabbed the better started into the second half before Hannover flabbergasted the visitors out of thin air.

Harnik poked home from close range after Hamburg failed to clear the ball from the box following a cross in the 50th minute.

Hamburg tried to respond but Hannover sealed the deal with the 2-0 lead in the closing period as Bebou tapped in a rebound following a free kick by Felix Klaus in the 82nd minute.

With the result, Hannover climb atop the table for now meanwhile Hamburg suffered their second straight loss to slump to the 7th place.

--IANS

pur/vm