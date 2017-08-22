Hannover sign Brazilian striker Jonathas from Rubin Kazan

Berlin, Aug 22 (IANS) German football club Hannover 96 on Tuesday announced the signing of Brazilian striker Jonathas de Jesus from Russian side Rubin Kazan for the next three seasons.

The Bundesliga outfit confirmed the deal for the 28-year-old, who has played for Spanish clubs Elche and Real Sociedad, in a statement released on its official website.

Jonathas said he was "pleased" with joining Hannover, adding that he aimed to have a successful career at the German club and to help his new teammates, reports Efe.

Hannover's sporting director, Horst Heldt, praised the Brazilian striker and highlighted his talent and skills.

Jonathas is set to start training on Tuesday.

--IANS

