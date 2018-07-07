Handwriting analyst AI can tell if you are Indian or Chinese

Analysing handwriting to measure personality is passe. An AI developed by researchers at the Cornell University is capable of telling which country the writer is from. The AI uses machine learning algorithm to determine the nationality of the writer as one of the five different countries including Malaysia, Iran, China, India, and Bangladesh, Fast Company reported. The system uses a tool called Cloud of Line Distribution or COLD that breaks down a person's handwriting to measure the curves and lines and indicate the nationality. So for instance, native Chinese writer has straighter lines while writing Roman alphabet while those from India or Bangladesh have curvier writing.