'The Handmaid's Tale' team vows to remain part of the resistance

Los Angeles, Jan 8 (IANS) After winning two trophies in the main categories at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, "The Handmaids Tale" producers and cast members said they are heartened to see the emergence of the Times Up and #MeToo movements.

The movements advocate for empowerment and justice for women facing abuse and harassment.

The headlines of the past few months, amid the deluge of women coming forward with stories of workplace misconduct, have been a kind of parallel to elements of the series based on the famed 1987 novel by Margaret Atwood, about a post-war America in which women have lost civil rights and are treated as property by men, reports variety.com.

"A lot of time we wish we were not as relevant as we are," said executive producer Warren Littlefield.

"When we went into development and production the world was

not the Trump world. Midway through the first season the reality changed and every day we're reminded of what we carry forward. We have a responsibility to live up to Margaret Atwood's vision and to be part of the resistance.

"Today we join the resistance for Time's Up. That feels for all of us a really important and good place to be," Littlefield added.

"The Handmaid's Tale" was named as the Best Television Series, Drama and its star Elisabeth Moss won the Golden Globe for Best performance by Actress in a TV series - Drama at the award gala held here on Sunday. "The Handmaid's Tale" will premiere in India on AXN on February 5.

Moss said the success of "The Handmaid's Tale" is also meaningful for the industry in demonstrating that female-focused projects can be commercially viable, reports variety.com.

She said: "We want to tell stories that reflect our lives back at us. Many, many women watch television and go to the movies. We want to see ourselves.

"Hollywood is learning that this makes money. It's doing well. That is something that people are listening to."

