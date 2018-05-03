'The Handmaid's Tale' gets green signal for 3rd season

Los Angeles, May 3 (IANS) "The Handmaids Tale", a dystopian drama based on the famed 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, has been renewed for the third season.

The order for another installment of the Emmy-winning drama comes just one week after the debut of its second season, reports variety.com.

At last year's Primetime Emmy Awards, "The Handmaid's Tale" took eight awards -- tying with "Big Little Lies" for the second most wins behind "Saturday Night Live" -- including Best Drama Series, Best Actress in a Drama Series for star Elisabeth Moss, and Best Writing in a Drama Series for executive producer and showrunner Bruce Miller.

"The Handmaid's Tale" follows the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the US.

It tells the story of an alternative reality in which the US is rocked by civil war and women lose most of their civil rights in the Gilead state that takes over.

Moss stars with Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Max Minghella, and Samira Wiley.

The show is aired in India on AXN.

