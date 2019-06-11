Handicraft center provides training to girls in J and K's Rajouri

Under the handicraft center in J and K's Rajouri, several women's and girls' are getting empowerment through training facility. Handicraft center is providing training to girls belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) category and school dropouts. Coming from far flung areas, the girls are trained to craft various decorative designs on clothes at this centre. After getting training of handicraft, these women's and girls' can start their own business and can also earn their daily livelihood. The government of India has also provided loans for starting their business in this regard.