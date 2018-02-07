Hammer, Anderson to be honoured at Texas Film Awards

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (IANS) Academy-Award nominated screenwriter and director Paul Thomas Anderson and actor Armie Hammer will be honoured at the upcoming Texas Film Awards.

The Austin Film Society (AFS) made the announcement on Tuesday, reports variety.com.

Anderson will receive the inaugural Jonathan Demme Award of the Texas Film Hall of Fame.

The AFS consulted with Demme's family to choose Anderson as this year's recipient of the award.

Anderson was a disciple of Demme and shot his 2007 drama "There Will Be Blood" in Texas. Anderson most recently directed and wrote the screenplay for "Phantom Thread", which has been nominated for Academy Awards for best director and best motion picture.

The ceremony will be held on March 4 at the Dolby Theatre here. It will be aired in India live on Star Movies and Star Movies Select on March 5.

Hammer will be presented with Variety's One to Acclaim Award. Steven Gaydos, Vice President and executive editor of Variety, will give the "Call Me By Your Name" actor his award.

Hammer will next appear in "Final Portrait" directed by Stanley Tucci.

Along with Anderson and Hammer, other Texas Film Hall of Fame members will attend the event being held at the AFS Cinema. The Texas Film Awards help raise funds for the AFS which is a non-profit organisation that creates artistic and education programmes. The Texas Film Awards take place on March 8.

