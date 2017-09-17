Hamilton wins Singapore GP after Vettel's crash

Singapore [Singapore], September 17 (ANI): Three times world champion Lewis Hamilton on Sunday registered victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, after a dramatic start in which three of his rivals took one another out on the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

In the first night race in F1 history to be run on a wet track, Daniel Ricciardo made the Marina Bay podium for the fourth year in a row, as he took second place for Red Bull ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton, who started fifth, got lucky when Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikonnen and Max Verstappen crashed out on the first lap, when the Red Bull driver appeared to get squeezed between the two red cars.

With this win, Hamilton has established a commanding lead of 28 points over Ferrari's Vettel.

With this the three-time world champion has registered his seventh win of the season and scored his career's 60th victory. (ANI)